Berryville, Va. Native Serves Aboard USS Harry S. Truman

200506-N-WO152-0019 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2020) Lt. Tyler Thompson, a Navy pilot from Berryville, Virginia, poses in front of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Dragon Slayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, for the 109th birthday of naval aviation on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean. The birthday of naval aviation honors the requisition of the first U.S. Navy airplane. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)