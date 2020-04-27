Axalta Coatings donates over 600 gallons of hand sanitizer

FRONT ROYAL (APRIL 27, 2020) — Over the past several weeks, the Front Royal/Warren County manufacturing facility of Axalta Coatings began shifting their manufacturing capabilities to produce thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer that meet the high standards of the World Health Organization (WHO). Today, the Leaderships of the County of Warren and Town of Front Royal Governments joined our communities’ public safety professionals to receive 612 gallons of FDA-approved Isopropyl Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer.

“Axalta is committed to worldwide efforts to support the safety, health, and well-being of hospital professionals, first responders, and our employees,” said Robert Bryant, Axalta’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our entire global Axalta family is pulling together to use our collective energy and resources to help fight coronavirus in the communities where we live, work, and raise our families.”

Members of the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services worked diligently distributing over 500 gallons of this product to various public safety agencies, healthcare facilities, and governmental organizations throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Additionally, Axalta has committed additional product to serve organizations throughout the eastern region of the United States by donating to local hospitals and first responders.

Warren County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley stated, “A local business working with our local governments to ensure the health and wellness of our public safety responders and essential personnel serves as the ultimate public/private partnership.”

Axalta’s plant in Front Royal is joined by plants in Mount Clemens, Michigan; Tlalnepantla, Mexico; Guarulhos, Brazil; and Wuppertal, Germany in the manufacturing of hand sanitizer.

