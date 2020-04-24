Traffic Alert for April 27 – May 1, 2020

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

NEW or UPDATE indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road) for road widening operations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

NEW Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

UPDATE Mile marker 276 to 283, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work. Monday through Thursday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. through May 15.

NEW Mile marker 279 to 278, southbound – Overnight right lane closure including the ramp from Route 185 (Stoney Creek Boulevard) for placement of concrete barriers. Tuesday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

NEW Mile marker 280 to 281, northbound – Right shoulder closure for soil testing. Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NEW Mile marker 283 to 282, southbound – Overnight right lane closure including the ramp from Route 42 (West Reservoir Road) for placement of concrete barriers. Tuesday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

NEW Mile marker 285 to 284, southbound – Left shoulder closure for soil testing. Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NEW Exit 291, northbound – Short-term closure of on-ramp from Route 651 (Mount Olive Road) for soil work. Follow detour using Route 11 (Old Valley Pike). Closure time estimated at 30 minutes on Monday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

NEW Exit 296, southbound – Short-term closure of off-ramp to Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) for soil work. Follow detour using exit 298. Closure time estimated at 30 minutes on Monday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

UPDATE Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 743 (Shenandoah Street) and the Mount Jackson town line for bridge inspection. Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

NEW Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange (exit 296/Strasburg) for maintenance to the bridge over I-81. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Closed beginning Monday, April 27, for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

NEW Mile marker 301 to 317, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NEW Mile marker 301 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

NEW Mile marker 303 to 304, northbound – Brief closure of right lane and ramp to truck scales for soil work. Off-ramp closed to all traffic. Estimated closure time is 30 minutes on Monday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Mile marker 311 to 312, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

Exit 313, northbound – Right shoulder closures on the ramp to Route 50 (Millwood Pike) for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exit 316 to 315, southbound – Right shoulder closures on for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NEW Exit 317, northbound – Overnight closure of off-ramp from I-81 to Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for signal repairs at the off-ramp intersection. Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detour in place.

Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations. Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 8.

NEW Mile marker 320 to 319, southbound – Alternating shoulder closures along the ramp to the rest area for surveying. Monday from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

NEW Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Route 661 (Welltown Road) and I-81 for signal repairs, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday.

NEW Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound left lane closure between Route 781 (Custer Avenue/Prince Frederick Drive) and Route 655 (Sulphur Spring Road) for shoulder work. Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NEW Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound left lane closure between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Clarke County line for shoulder work. Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NEW Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right lane closure at Route 645 (Airport Road) intersection for utility work. Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) for turn lane construction, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

NEW Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed beginning Monday, April 27, for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

NEW Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

NEW Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching at various locations between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Page County line. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive) and Route 629 (Acorn Hill Road) for utility work. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

