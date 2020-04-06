By Dan McDermottWFC Report Walmart will begin restricting the number of customers who can be in a store at the same time beginning Saturday, April 4, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement from the company. The change follows a similar move by Costco. Walmart says no more than 5 peopleContinue reading “Walmart to limit number of customers in stores, implement one-way movement”

