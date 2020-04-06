Posts

Beware of scammers posing as feds handing out cash

By Dan McDermottWFC Report Virginia's Coronavirus Task Force and the Internal Revenue Service are urging citizens to be especially alert to scammers hoping to take advantage of the whirlwind of payments and assistance being sent out during the current pandemic. "Assume all unsolicited phone calls and emails regarding IRS or COVID-19 refunds are potentially fraudulent.

by wcrnews
Florida Senator Marco Rubio said on Twitter Saturday, April 4, 2020 that problems with the rollout of SBA's emergency loans to small businesses can and will be fixed.

Rubio: SBA PPP Loan Rollout Glitches Can, Will Be Fixed Soon

By Dan McDermottWFC Report Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter Saturday, April 4, 2020 to address a flurry of frustration (NSFW) expressed by small businesses trying to apply for emergency loans to stay afloat during the economic meltdown imposed by federal, state and local governments responding to the COVID-19 virus. Rubio said that

by wcrnews
Customers enter a Walmart store. Courtesy photo.

Walmart to limit number of customers in stores, implement one-way movement

By Dan McDermottWFC Report Walmart will begin restricting the number of customers who can be in a store at the same time beginning Saturday, April 4, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement from the company. The change follows a similar move by Costco. Walmart says no more than 5 people

by wcrnews

