Current Data on Virginia Coronavirus Cases, Equipment Now Available

By Dan McDermott

WFC Report

A new online dashboard has been launched to provide up-to-date information on the number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia and the status of key supplies and equipment needed for treatment.

The dashboard includes:

The combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized, and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are pending, including the total number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients confirmed positive through testing, the total number of people currently receiving inpatient hospital care whose COVID-19 test results are pending, the combined number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and those whose COVID-19 test results are pending, currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU), and the combined number of hospital patients, both confirmed for COVID-19 and those with test results pending, currently receiving ventilator support.

The total number of ventilators on-hand in Virginia hospitals, including the total number of ventilators currently in use at Virginia hospitals (not all ventilators in use are associated with treating COVID-19 patients), and the share of total ventilators in use.

Overall hospital bed availability.

The total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next three days, including the total number of Virginia hospitals experiencing difficulty in obtaining or replenishing other needed medical supplies in the next three days.

The dashboard is made available by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

– editor@warrencountyreport.com

