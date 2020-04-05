Further Restrictions at Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park is further limiting access in response to government guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The entire park is closed to all access from 8pm to 7am daily.
- All facilities, including bathrooms, are closed.
- All picnic grounds are closed.
- Skyline Drive is closed to motorized vehicles from mile 0 at Front Royal to mile 65.5 at Route 33 east of Elkton and west of Stanardsville (Swift Run Entrance.)
- Skyline Drive is open to motorized vehicles from mile 65.5 (Swift Run Entrance) to mile 105 (Rockfish Gap Entrance), daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The approximately 40 mile stretch of Skyline Drive from Swift Run to Rockfish Gap is the only portion of the Drive open to motorized vehicles. Motorists need to exit by 8:00 p.m.
- Skyline Drive will be open to pedestrians, bicycles and other non-motorized vehicles from mile 0 at Front Royal to mile 65.5 (Swift Run Entrance), daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitors need to exit by 8:00 p.m.
- Outdoor spaces at Shenandoah National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local public health guidance.
- All boundary trailheads in Rappahannock and Page Counties are closed. Visitors are urged to hike from Skyline Drive. Check our website or social media channels for details.
- Old Rag and the Whiteoak-Cedar Run loops and associated trails are closed.
- Routes 670 and 648 in Madison County leading to boundary trailheads for Rose River and Dark Hollow are closed.
- There is no camping. Campgrounds are closed, and the backcountry is closed to overnight use.
- Albemarle County, the city of Charlottesville, and the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority have closed the recreational area around Sugar Hollow Reservoir which also prevents access to the Moormans River Trails from that location.
- Most trails in the park will be open, daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please review boundary trailhead, state route, and trail closures on our website before coming to the Park and practice social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
2 thoughts on “Further Restrictions at Shenandoah National Park”
This is a shame. Now more than ever folks need to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Great for exercise and stress relief.
The national parks should be open with follow social distancing rules.